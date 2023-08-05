Local bakery moves, says goodbye to Downtown: ‘For every closed door, a new one opens’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After five years in Downtown Cincinnati, a local French bakery is saying Au Revoir to its first brick-and-mortar and is heading to the Westside.

Angela Grillo, the owner of Mon-Petit-Choux, was hoping to renew her five-year lease when she was informed that a neighboring business was moving into the 24A W Court St. location.

“It was unexpected, but it is what is,” Grillo said. “My landlord was really great. It would just make more sense for them in the end.”

Local French bakery, Mon-Petit-Choux, is moving out of Downtown Cincinnati and over to Cheviot. The bakery's new temporary home will open to the general public on Aug. 17. (Mary LeBus)

While Grillo owns an extra space for Mon-Petit-Choux to temporarily move into, two employees say they will not be able to continue working for her in Cheviot due to the distance and transportation issues.

“This is the only job that has given me a living wage,” now-former employees Anna and Chloe said.

The two are college students at The Art Academy of Cincinnati and live in the Peasley neighborhood without a car or reliable transportation for long distances.

“We told Angela if she ever opens another place down here that we’ll work there,” they both said.

The new Mon-Petit-Choux will share the building with Grillo’s other business, Maribelle Cakery, at 3704 Cheviot Ave.

“It’s a good place for us as well as the energy and what’s happening. A lot of young couples are starting to move into the area and it’s becoming a really fun community,” Grillo said.

Eager to get the new Mon-Petit-Choux started, Grillo says the bakery will open up to the public for walk-in orders and dining in on Aug. 17. The grand opening will not be until September due to renovations.

“For every closed door a new one opens, and we are excited to be on the Westside,” she said.

The interior of the old Mon-Petit-Choux bakery in Downtown Cincinnati. (Mary LeBus)

What does Mon-Petit-Choux even mean?

Grillo is aware that her French bakery’s name is spelled incorrectly, but she did it anyway.

To Grillo, Mon-Petit-Choux means “my little cream puff” or “my little pastry.”

The phrase the owner says she is mimicking is “Mon petit chou,” which is an endearing French term for “my little cabbage.”

But to make the phrase more relatable to the bakery, Grillo decided to add an ‘x’ in recognition of one of her main ingredients.

“We use pâte à choux, which is a type of dough we use for our cream puffs and éclairs,” she said.

How did Mon-Petit-Choux come to be?

Eight years ago, there was not a French bakery in Downtown Cincinnati, Grillo said. Once she started coming up with recipes and ideas for a potential business, she really ramped up community support to just do it.

“Cincinnati has a great food scene, and I really wanted to do European pastries in general,” she said. “Most [pastries] are French, but I did add some of my Italian heritage to [the bakery].”

In addition to the cream puffs, croissants, éclairs and danishes, the Cincinnati destination also makes Italian treats like cannoli shells or a Sicilian cheesecake.

“Growing up [in Michigan] and going to bakeries, I wanted to be wowed, and I never really was,” Grillo explained. “I want all of my customers to be wowed.”

As the business continues to grow and creates close relationships with neighbors and customers, the menu is also expanding, along with its partnerships.

“This year we are partnering with Western and Southern for the Tennis Open,” Grillo said. “They reached out and asked if we could be a partner.”

As an associate, Mon-Petit-Choux is making pastries for all of the participants and their families.

“It’s exciting for the top tennis players to be eating my food,” she said with enthusiasm.

In addition, Grillo says the bakery is working on recipes for more gluten-free items, a flourless tort, panna cotta, and a vegan item to serve every day.

“We loved Downtown and getting to know all of the customers, and it was a community there [...] those relationships are very dear to us,” the business owner said. “But I think we’ll have that here in the Westside as well.”

