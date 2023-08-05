Man shot in the face in Crescent Springs, police say

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was shot in the face in Crescent Springs early Saturday morning, according to Villa Hills police.

Officers say they were called to the Sunoco gas station at 537 Buttermilk Pike around 1:40 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face and cheek area, police said.

Police say they then took the victim to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

During a preliminary investigation, police say they discovered the victim was shot at an unknown location. Officers say the victim drove to the Sunoco, where police were notified of the injuries.

This appears to be an isolated incident with no indication of further threats to the public, police said.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-3563191.

