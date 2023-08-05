Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Reds losing streak continues

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, right, steals third base as Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel,...
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, right, steals third base as Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, front left, is unable to field the ball thrown by Luke Maile during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2022. Maile was charged with an error. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds losing streak has reached five games after a 7-3 loss to the last-place Nationals on Saturday.

Washington, who have the second-fewest wins in the National League, scored six times on Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and limited the Reds offense to only four hits.

Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon had a perfect game two outs into the sixth inning before Luke Maile connected on the Reds first hit of the game.

TJ Friedl hit his ninth home run of the season to provide the Reds only three runs of the game. It’s a career-high in home runs for Friedl.

The Reds committed four errors for the second time during the losing streak and have now lost two consecutive series.

The Reds and Nationals finish the weekend series Sunday at Great American Ball Park

