Bearcats Pantry and Resource Center helps students in need

Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bearcats Pantry (BCP) & Resource Center is providing necessary items for students in need.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The University of Cincinnati Bearcats Pantry and Resource Center is helping students fight various insecurities by providing necessities to those in need.

Students needing food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and professional clothing to college students can get the free items at their main location in the Stratford Heights Building, 16 Rm 007 at UC’s main campus, or at Clermont or Blue Ash locations.

“When you work full time, and you’re taking a full-time class load, you know it’s really about trying to meet all the expenses associated with college, and when it comes to paying on expenses associated with college food is often one that is left behind, and students eat items that are not necessarily nutritional,” Assistant Dean of Students at the University of Cincinnati Daniel Cummins said.

BCP’s goal is to help reduce and illuminate food insecurities so students eat healthy without worrying about the financial burden of buying groceries.

“Every student deserves to be successful in the classroom, and nutrition should not be one of the items that prevent that from happening,” Cummins said.

BCP hours:

  • Mondays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesdays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fridays: Closed

BCP is open on a walk-in basis. Service is limited to 1-4 visitors at a time. Masks are required.

