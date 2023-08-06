Dispatch: Suspect jumps into Ohio River to avoid police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a robbery suspect who jumped into the Ohio River on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m.

Dispatch says officers were chasing the suspect when they jumped into the Ohio River to avoid police.

Crews began immediately searching the area for the person.

Police did not say whether or not they were found.

