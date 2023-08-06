Dogs dive in to NKY pool for “Pups at the Pool” day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Dogs got to spend Sunday afternoon swimming in Covington for the annual “Pups at the Pool” event.

Hosted by Covington Parks and Recreation, the event was held at Goebel Pool on Dalton Street.

“It’s a great time for both the staff and the community. We love that the dogs get to run around in the community pool and just seeing them enjoy the water,” Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell said.

The dogs were ecstatic as they splashed around in the pool on a hot summer day.

“The dog swim day has become such a popular event,” Chappell said. “We always look forward to Covington residents bringing their well-behaved pup poolside for an afternoon of fun.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.