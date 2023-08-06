FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms tonight, Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY from 11PM SUNDAY until 5PM MONDAY due to the risk of strong to severe storms!

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. We are dry through the remainder of the daytime hours. However, impactful weather moves in overnight into the start of the work week.

Overnight Sunday after 11 p.m., a complex storm system moves into the tri-state from the west to the east. This system, though weakening as it moves in, will still be pungent enough to bring damaging straight-line winds, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and a low but non-zero threat of a quick spin-up tornado. The peak timeline for this system to move into the Cincinnati metro area is between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Have multiple ways to receive alerts - including the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

Behind this complex system, several rounds of showers and storms will develop over the Ohio Valley region and have the potential to bring additional threats of strong to severe activity. Main threats include damaging straight-line winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a low but non-zero threat for an isolated tornado. Areas especially east of I-71 could see severe weather in the midday and early afternoon hours of Monday.

Monday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour - even outside of storms. Monday will be variably cloudy with cooler highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday may see a slim chance at a shower or two in the morning, but will be dry for much of the day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be mild in the low 80s and be comfortable! Wednesday will start off mild in the low 60s, but heat builds into the tri-state with afternoon highs in the mid 80s with sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase in the afternoon.

Wednesday night through Thursday will have numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may bring locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds - something the First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on as we get closer. Thursday is also noticeably cooler thanks to the rain with highs in the low 80s. Friday may have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but will otherwise be partly cloudy and seasonably warm in the mid 80s.

Next weekend will start off with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, but drier air prevails Saturday evening into Sunday with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low-to-mid 80s and with a mix of sun and clouds.

The two-week outlook going into the middle of August has temperatures near-to-slightly above normal (highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s) along with near-to-slightly above normal precipitation.

