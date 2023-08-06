FIRST ALERT: Strong storms late Sunday night and Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS from 10PM SUNDAY until MONDAY 8AM AND from NOON MONDAY until 4PM MONDAY

Sunday will be dry for much of the day with clouds decreasing to become mostly sunny late in the day. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 80s, but with humidity factored in, it will feel like the low 90s. We can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm, but outdoor plans should continue.

Sunday night brings the chance of strong to severe storms from 10 p.m. through Monday morning. evening. Some storms could bring in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

Storm chances will linger into Monday morning. There is a chance for showers and storms to redevelop on Monday afternoon for southeast portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. A few of these storms may also be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Monday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. When it isn’t raining, Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Drier conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday may see a slim chance at a shower or two in the morning, but drying out in the afternoon. Wednesday may see some isolated showers and storms in the evening hours, but better rain chances move in Wednesday night.

Scattered showers and storms return Thursday through Saturday morning before drier air moves in Saturday afternoon and continues until early in the following week.

The two-week outlook going into the middle of August has temperatures near normal (highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s) along with above-normal precipitation.

