Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Springfield Township.

According to Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley, a man was shot in the head at the intersection of Simpson and Innes avenues.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chief Bley says the man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Springfield Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 513-729-1300.

