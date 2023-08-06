Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Springfield Township.

According to Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley, a man was shot in the head at the intersection of Simpson and Innes avenues.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chief Bley says the man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Springfield Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 513-729-1300.

