Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police identify body of man found in Ohio River

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio River Thursday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The body of a man found in the Ohio River Thursday morning has been identified.

Covington police say rescue crews were called around 10:22 a.m. to an area just east of the Brent Spence Bridge for a report of a body in the river.

The Covington Fire Department recovered the body of 56-year-old James Wright, according to a news release.

Police say currently there are no signs of foul play.

