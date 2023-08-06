Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The body of a man found in the Ohio River Thursday morning has been identified.
Covington police say rescue crews were called around 10:22 a.m. to an area just east of the Brent Spence Bridge for a report of a body in the river.
The Covington Fire Department recovered the body of 56-year-old James Wright, according to a news release.
Police say currently there are no signs of foul play.
