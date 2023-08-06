Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment

FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.(File image - Pixabay)
By Ken Daley and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A sleeping 3-year-old boy was shot in the head early Sunday when a bullet shot through the wall of an adjacent apartment in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The child is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. New Orleans police arrested 22-year-old neighbor Javonte Shelton in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said Shelton was “dry firing his weapon” inside his apartment when he discharged a round through the wall, striking the sleeping boy in the adjacent apartment around 12:19 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, near Crowder Boulevard.

Records show Shelton was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 9:42 a.m. Sunday on single counts of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice.

Police say the child was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

