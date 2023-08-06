Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pregnant woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale Saturday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 34-year-old pregnant woman is dead after a shooting happened in Avondale Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues.

Once they arrived, they found a crime scene, but the victim was not there.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle but died soon after arrival.

Police have not identified the victim nor stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

