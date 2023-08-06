Pregnant woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 34-year-old pregnant woman is dead after a shooting happened in Avondale Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues.

Once they arrived, they found a crime scene, but the victim was not there.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle but died soon after arrival.

Police have not identified the victim nor stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.