Pregnant woman shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in Avondale Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Rockdale and Harvey avenues around 6 p.m.

The pregnant woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the woman was suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

