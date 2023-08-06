Pregnant woman shot in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old pregnant woman in Avondale Saturday night.
Officers responded to the area of Rockdale and Harvey avenues around 6 p.m.
The pregnant woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.
The spokesperson says the woman was suffering from a critical gunshot wound.
Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.
