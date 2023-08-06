Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Reds lose to Nationals, pushes losing streak to 6 games

Lyon Richardson on Sunday became the 13th player to make his big-league debut for the Reds this season. Then he became the first pitcher to allow home runs on his first two big-league pitches since the pitch-count era began in 1999.(Albert Cesare//The Enquirer)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Washington Nationals jumped on the Reds starting pitcher to sweep the weekend series and push Cincinnati’s losing streak to six games.

Making his Major League debut, Reds starting pitcher Lyon Richardson surrendered home runs on his first two pitches and the Nationals jumped the Reds with a four-run first inning. TJ Friedl hit his 10th home run of the season, but the Nationals led from the game’s first pitch to the final pitch.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, but held the Reds to three runs in each of the weekend losses. On Sunday, the Reds lost 3-6.

It’s the team’s sixth consecutive loss and drops the Reds into a second place tie with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

The Reds start a new series on Monday at Great American Ball Park against the Miami Marlins.

