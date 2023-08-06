Reds lose to Nationals, pushes losing streak to 6 games

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Washington Nationals jumped on the Reds starting pitcher to sweep the weekend series and push Cincinnati’s losing streak to six games.

Making his Major League debut, Reds starting pitcher Lyon Richardson surrendered home runs on his first two pitches and the Nationals jumped the Reds with a four-run first inning. TJ Friedl hit his 10th home run of the season, but the Nationals led from the game’s first pitch to the final pitch.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East, but held the Reds to three runs in each of the weekend losses. On Sunday, the Reds lost 3-6.

The #Reds have suffered a six-game losing streak twice in the last month — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 6, 2023

It’s the team’s sixth consecutive loss and drops the Reds into a second place tie with the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

The Reds start a new series on Monday at Great American Ball Park against the Miami Marlins.

