Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is officially off the market.

India announced via Instagram that he and his longtime girlfriend, now fiance, Daniella, got engaged Friday at Ault Park.

“A walk in the park turned into a lifetime together,” Daniella wrote.

India worked out before Saturday’s game, and the Reds said he’s on track to return Tuesday from the injured list, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.