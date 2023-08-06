Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.(Kareem Elgazzar | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is officially off the market.

India announced via Instagram that he and his longtime girlfriend, now fiance, Daniella, got engaged Friday at Ault Park.

“A walk in the park turned into a lifetime together,” Daniella wrote.

India worked out before Saturday’s game, and the Reds said he’s on track to return Tuesday from the injured list, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

