Thousands participate in annual Paddlefest on Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Over 1,600 paddlers took part in the annual Paddlefest on the Ohio River last Saturday, which aimed to raise funds for a local organization that helps inner-city teens explore the outdoors.

Paddlefest is the largest paddling event in the US, where participants can travel four or nine miles on canoes, kayaks, and other boats through downtown Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.

Paddlers who completed the latter finished at the Daniel J. Gilday Recreation Complex.

All of the proceeds went to the Adventure Crew organization.

Adventure Crew is a nonprofit which aims to help inner-city teenagers step out of their comfort zones by experiencing kayaking, canoeing, biking, hiking, and skiing.

“We work very closely with the US Coast Guard to close the entire river down to all boat traffic during this event so the only boats on the nine-mile course in the entire five-and-a-half hour period are paddle boats of some sort,” Director of Safety and Media Coordinator Jerry Schute said.

Saturday’s event was one of several Paddlefest events that took place over the course of one week.

