Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Wilt Week brings in $170k for recovering LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt

Officer Nick Wilt's family collected a check totaling $170,000 from the donations coming from Wilt Week.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wilt Week is officially in the books.

Thanks to the collective generosity of the community, the Wilt family has some extra funds to support Officer Nick Wilt during his recovery.

On Saturday, members of the Wilt family received a check for all the donations collected throughout this week that reached $170,000.

The amount of money collected went above and beyond everyone’s expectations.

“As I kept adding, I was like, oh my, oh my gosh, oh my,” Wilt Week Co-organizer Cindy Bailey said. “I couldn’t wait to call somebody and say, you’re never going to believe this.”

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, the city came out to several events to support Wilt and his family.

Bailey said hardly anyone said no to helping this family while they were planning the week out. A beacon of light she feels the city desperately needed.

“It brings hope, you know,” Bailey said. “We’ve had a lot of negativity in this city, a lot of bad things happen, and to see something so good that so many people get behind, you just can’t beat that.”

The week’s events concluded in St. Matthews at their Potato Festival, where Wilt’s aunt and uncle accepted the check totaling the week’s donations on behalf of the family.

Creating a moment words can’t describe and tallying $170,000.

The family said they’re incredibly grateful for the community’s generosity.

“It’s overwhelming,” Wilt’s aunt and uncle Beth and Tom McBride said. “Like I said, it’s just unbelievable just how this community has come together and done all the things they’ve done. People that don’t even know him, you know, it’s really made this process a little brighter and easier.”

Among the crowd at Saturday’s presentation were Julie Andersen and Dana Mitchell, two of the survivors of the Old National Bank mass shooting on April 10.

They said the outpouring of love for Wilt has been the reason they’re able to push forward.

“Invaluable,” Mitchell Andersen said. “I mean, I can’t imagine going through this without the support we’ve had. Both the community and the bank itself and our coworkers and other cities. It’s just been wonderful.”

For the Wilt family, these donations go towards the next chapter of their lives. They said they will attack head-on because they’re all Wilt strong.

“Just have faith and never give up‚” the McBride’s shared. “He’s here for a reason, we’re all here for a reason, and senseless acts of violence, you know, you can overcome those.”

To make a donation to the Wilt family, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
There will be a chance of strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning.
First Alert Weather Days: Risk of storms Sunday, Monday
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Pregnant woman shot in Avondale
Police say they were at the scene of a shooting in Crescent Springs early Saturday morning.
Man shot in the face in Crescent Springs, police say