Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 people shot in West End, police say

Two people were shot in the West End of Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot in the West End neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Shot spotter activation picked up 10 gunshots at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Findlay and Linn streets, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Crime scene tape and several police vehicles are at the scene.

One victim is currently in critical condition but stable. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Cincinnati police are looking for a maroon four-door Kia sedan with one to two people inside.

