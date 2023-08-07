2 people shot in West End, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot in the West End neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Shot spotter activation picked up 10 gunshots at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Findlay and Linn streets, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the area where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Crime scene tape and several police vehicles are at the scene.
One victim is currently in critical condition but stable. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Cincinnati police are looking for a maroon four-door Kia sedan with one to two people inside.
