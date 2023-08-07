2 people shot in West End, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot in the West End neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Shot spotter activation picked up 10 gunshots at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Findlay and Linn streets, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Traffic Alert: Traffic is restricted in the 1600-1900 block of Linn Street and the 700-900 block of Findlay Street due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/GlqjFO7pV3 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) August 7, 2023

Crime scene tape and several police vehicles are at the scene.

One victim is currently in critical condition but stable. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Cincinnati police are looking for a maroon four-door Kia sedan with one to two people inside.

