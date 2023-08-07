Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning, according to Boone County Water Rescue, BCWR.

BCWR says they were called Saturday around just after 11 p.m. for the report of a man who disappeared in the water between the Hooters boat dock and the bank on the Kentucky side of the river.

Despite the rescue crew’s use of visual and sonar searches, they could not locate anything due to the large amount of debris underwater.

BCWR says the body was discovered on Monday at 6:20 a.m. and was taken to the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

The Newport Police Department and the Campbell County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

