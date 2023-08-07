Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Chester Township Police officer arrested for sexual battery with teenager while on duty, chief says

Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo
Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo(Chester Township Police dash cam)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Chester Township Police Officer was charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident with a teenager while he was on duty, the chief stated.

Chief Craig T. Young said the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving “serious allegations” against Chester Township Police Ofc. Nicholas J. Iacampo the evening of Aug. 6.

Young confirmed these allegations involved a teenage complainant while Ofc. Iacampo was on duty.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Chester Township Police Department, said Young, and an investigation was immediately launched.

Young stated the Chester Township Police Department first collaborated with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office before requesting assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a third-party investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives then took Iacampo into custody and brought him to the Geauga County Jail, according to Young.

Ofc. Nicholas J. Iacampo was charged with one court of sexual battery, which is a third-degree felony, Young confirmed.

Young said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.

At the request of the Geauga County Prosecutor, the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas appointed Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Charles E. Coulson as the special prosecutor in this case, according to Young.

Young stated that Iacampo was placed under immediate administrative leave pending the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation’s outcome.

Court documents showed Iacampo’s bond was listed as $50,000 with 10% surety.

That 10% bond and bond fee was posted on Aug. 7, according to court records.

Iacampo’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 under Judge Mark Wiest.

19 News previously reported on Ofc. Iacampo this summer when he pulled up to the scene of a burning car and carried a semi-conscious man across the street, police said, as you can see in these dash and body cam videos:

[ Police officers rescue unconscious driver from burning vehicle on Mayfield Road (video) ]

Police officers from Gates Mills and Chester Township pull a 23-year-old man to safety after his crashed vehicle catch fire on June 28.
Gates Mills police body camera footage shows an officer rescue a 23-year-old man from a burning vehicle on June 28 after the driver crashed into a pole.
Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo
Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo(Chester Township Police dash cam)

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Retired Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan "Dustin" Malone
Trial underway for former Highland County sheriff’s sergeant charged in suspect’s death
Couples across Ohio are scrambling to make last minute arrangements after a massive tuxedo...
Couples left scrambling after American Commodore Tuxedo stores close across Ohio
Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence
Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence
The updated code of conduct for CPS emphasizes positive behavioral interventions and support...
Cincinnati Public Schools updates code of conduct
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Burrow not a top 5 player? NFL players think 2 QBs better than Bengals’ star