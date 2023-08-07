Chester Township Police officer arrested for sexual battery with teenager while on duty, chief says

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Chester Township Police Officer was charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident with a teenager while he was on duty, the chief stated.

Chief Craig T. Young said the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving “serious allegations” against Chester Township Police Ofc. Nicholas J. Iacampo the evening of Aug. 6.

Young confirmed these allegations involved a teenage complainant while Ofc. Iacampo was on duty.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Chester Township Police Department, said Young, and an investigation was immediately launched.

Young stated the Chester Township Police Department first collaborated with the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office before requesting assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a third-party investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives then took Iacampo into custody and brought him to the Geauga County Jail, according to Young.

Ofc. Nicholas J. Iacampo was charged with one court of sexual battery, which is a third-degree felony, Young confirmed.

Young said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.

At the request of the Geauga County Prosecutor, the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas appointed Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Charles E. Coulson as the special prosecutor in this case, according to Young.

Young stated that Iacampo was placed under immediate administrative leave pending the Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation’s outcome.

Court documents showed Iacampo’s bond was listed as $50,000 with 10% surety.

That 10% bond and bond fee was posted on Aug. 7, according to court records.

Iacampo’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 under Judge Mark Wiest.

19 News previously reported on Ofc. Iacampo this summer when he pulled up to the scene of a burning car and carried a semi-conscious man across the street, police said, as you can see in these dash and body cam videos:

[ Police officers rescue unconscious driver from burning vehicle on Mayfield Road (video) ]

Police officers from Gates Mills and Chester Township pull a 23-year-old man to safety after his crashed vehicle catch fire on June 28.

Gates Mills police body camera footage shows an officer rescue a 23-year-old man from a burning vehicle on June 28 after the driver crashed into a pole.

Chester Township Police Officer Nicholas J. Iacampo (Chester Township Police dash cam)

