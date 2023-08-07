Coroner identifies pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a pregnant woman killed after a shooting in Avondale occurred Saturday night.
Nia Booker, 34, died as a result of a shooting that took place in the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues, according to the coroner’s office.
Police say they were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. and discovered a crime scene but no victim.
Moments later, Booker was taken by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died after her arrival, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.
Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.
