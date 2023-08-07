Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Coroner identifies pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting

Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale Saturday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a pregnant woman killed after a shooting in Avondale occurred Saturday night.

Nia Booker, 34, died as a result of a shooting that took place in the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues, according to the coroner’s office.

Police say they were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. and discovered a crime scene but no victim.

Moments later, Booker was taken by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died after her arrival, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

