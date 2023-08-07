Driver indicted for vehicular homicide in deadly 2022 crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on charges in connection with a 2022 crash that killed a 76-year-old woman.

Samuel Sperry, 26, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence, according to Warren County court records.

The charges stem from an April 2022 crash that was under the investigation of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On April 2, 2022, troopers say, Sperry, who had been using drugs or drinking alcohol, was driving on Interstate 71 north in Deerfield Township when he crashed into an SUV.

Both vehicles went off the interstate and the SUV rolled over.

The driver of that SUV, 76-year-old Shirley Coletta, died at the scene, according to OSHP. Her passenger, 54-year-old Patricia Jump, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sperry is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Aug. 25.

