Fans concerned after Voices of America duplicate wristbands sent out mistakenly

Dan+Shay will be performing at the Voices of America county music festival this week in West Chester.(tcw-wave)
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fans who purchased wristbands for the Voices of America Festival may want to confirm that their wristbands will admit them to the festival this week.

There are concerns that some of the wristbands being sold may not function properly. This is due to the fact that a ticketing company issued duplicate wristbands to fans, which may end up being sold on the secondary market.

However, organizers have assured that those who purchased admission wristbands directly from the concert should not be affected.

An email has been sent to buyers, instructing them which wristbands to keep and which to discard.

The festival still has wristbands and tickets available, but to avoid any potential complications, it’s advisable to contact their customer service representatives before making any purchases through social media or other platforms.

“If somebody does have a wristband and you’re buying from a 3rd party. Email customer service and ask the question, is this a valid purchase, is this a valid wristband? Even if the wristband is not being purchased from us, we want to make sure that our attendees are not being scammed,” VOA organizer Tyler Wogenstahl said.

The Voices of America Festival will be at Voice of America Park from Thursday through Sunday.

The headliners include Dan+Shay, Old Dominion, Alabama, and Riley Green.

