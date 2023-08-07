First Alert Weather Day: Risk of strong to severe storms Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day until 5 p.m. due to the risk of strong to severe storms.

Heavy rain, possible damaging wind, and lightning continue to push east Monday morning.

After 6 a.m., we will have scattered activity before more widespread and organized storms Monday late morning and afternoon.

Main threats include damaging straight-line winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and a low but non-zero threat for an isolated tornado.

Areas especially east of Interstate 71 could see severe weather midday and early afternoon.

Get alerts with the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

Monday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour - even outside of storms.

Skies will be variably cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be dry for much of the day with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon highs will be mild in the low 80s and be comfortable.

Tuesday night may have a pop-up shower or two, but most will remain dry.

Wednesday will start off mild in the low 60s, but heat builds with afternoon highs in the mid-80s with sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase in the afternoon.

Wednesday night through Thursday will have numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some of these storms may bring locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds - something the First Alert Weather Team will keep a close eye on as we get closer.

Thursday is also noticeably cooler thanks to the rain with highs in the low 80s.

Friday may have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but will otherwise be partly cloudy and seasonably warm in the mid-80s.

Next weekend will start off with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, but drier air prevails Saturday evening into Sunday with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the low-to-mid 80s and with a mix of sun and clouds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.