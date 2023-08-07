First Alert Weather Day: Storms Continue Through Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY that ends at 7PM today for the entire viewing area. Largest threats with this line of storms includes damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning, and a chance for tornados. There is also a TORNADO WATCH in effect for the southeastern parts of our viewing area, which will extend until 6PM.

Windy conditions through the Tri-State, even in areas not directly affected by storms, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Most of the area is seeing cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s after a cold front came through last night. Below average temperatures extend through the middle of the week.

Tuesday sees sunnier conditions with similar temperatures to today and low humidity. We have a potential for seeing a pop-up shower Tuesday night, though chances are low. Wednesday also sees a fairly dry day, though we do see a slight jump into the mid 80s with gathering clouds moving into the evening hours.

Thursday sees storm and shower chances in the early morning hours, associated with cold front that drops us back into the low 80s. Scattered showers continue through the day, and storm chances continue into Friday, mainly concentrated during Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend starts with similar shower chances to the days the came before it, though shower chances decrease as we move through the weekend. Partly cloudy conditions on Sunday with lows bouncing around the 60s during the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.