Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

First Alert Weather Days: Risk of storms Sunday night into Monday afternoon

Much of Sunday is dry with high humidity and decreasing clouds. However, storms move in just after sunset with the risk of storms being strong to severe.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the risk of strong to severe storms.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, impactful weather moves into the Tri-State overnight and into the start of the work week.

A complex storm system will move into the Tri-State Sunday evening. As it moves from West to East, the storms will weaken, however, it will still be pungent enough to bring damaging straight-line winds, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and a low but non-zero threat of a quick spin-up tornado, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

The prime timeline for this storm system to move into the Cincinnati Metro Area is between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Get alerts with the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

Decatur County, Indiana is under a Tornado Watch from Sunday evening until Monday at 5 a.m., according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

A tornado watch has been issued for Decatur County, Indiana ONLY from Sunday evening until...
A tornado watch has been issued for Decatur County, Indiana ONLY from Sunday evening until Monday at 5 a.m.(WXIX)

There is potential for additional threats of strong to severe activity to occur. Areas East of I-71 could see severe weather in the mid-day and early afternoon hour Monday.

Monday will be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour even outside of the storms. It is expected to be variably cloudy with cooler highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Heavy rainfall could result in localized flash flooding just prior to the Monday morning commute. The entire FOX19 viewing area will be impacted, but only parts with each round of storms.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to storms moving through the...
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to storms moving through the Fox19 Now area.(WXIX)

There is a slim chance Tuesday for a shower to occur in the morning, but it will be dry for much of the day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be mild in the low 80s and be comfortable.

Wednesday will start start off mild in the low 60s, but heat will build throughout the day with afternoon highs in the mid-80s with sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase in the afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Pregnant woman shot in Avondale
Police say they were at the scene of a shooting in Crescent Springs early Saturday morning.
Man shot in the face in Crescent Springs, police say

Latest News

Deputy Jonathan Malone appeared in court Thursday in connection with the 2022 officer-involved...
Trial starts Monday for Highland Co. officer accused in accidental fatal shooting
A robbery suspect was being chased by police when he jumped into the Ohio River to avoid them...
Dispatch: Suspect jumps into Ohio River to avoid police
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale
The intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road will be closed until further...
Police: Motorcyclist transported to hospital with serious injuries