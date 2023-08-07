First Alert Weather Days: Risk of storms Sunday night into Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the risk of strong to severe storms.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, impactful weather moves into the Tri-State overnight and into the start of the work week.

A complex storm system will move into the Tri-State Sunday evening. As it moves from West to East, the storms will weaken, however, it will still be pungent enough to bring damaging straight-line winds, small hail, locally heavy rainfall, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and a low but non-zero threat of a quick spin-up tornado, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

The prime timeline for this storm system to move into the Cincinnati Metro Area is between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Decatur County, Indiana is under a Tornado Watch from Sunday evening until Monday at 5 a.m., according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

There is potential for additional threats of strong to severe activity to occur. Areas East of I-71 could see severe weather in the mid-day and early afternoon hour Monday.

Monday will be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour even outside of the storms. It is expected to be variably cloudy with cooler highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Heavy rainfall could result in localized flash flooding just prior to the Monday morning commute. The entire FOX19 viewing area will be impacted, but only parts with each round of storms.

There is a slim chance Tuesday for a shower to occur in the morning, but it will be dry for much of the day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be mild in the low 80s and be comfortable.

Wednesday will start start off mild in the low 60s, but heat will build throughout the day with afternoon highs in the mid-80s with sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase in the afternoon.

