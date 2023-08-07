Hamilton County commissioners vote against zoo tax increase

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden won’t get a tax increase this year.

All three Hamilton County commissioners voted Monday to instead put a zoo tax levy on the ballot that would keep the rate where it is now, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

That means Hamilton County residents in November will vote on the renewal of a tax that currently costs Hamilton County property owners $9.01 per $100,000 of value.

The three Hamilton County commissioners, all Democrats, cited the five countywide tax increases in the past six years as a reason to keep the zoo rate flat. They also cited a report from a consultant contracted by the county that the zoo would still have a positive cash flow.

“In my mind, I have to make a priority list,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus. “You can’t from my vantage point raise all the levies at the same time because at some point the taxpayers do push back and say enough is enough.”

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden had sought a tax increase to keep up with inflation. The levy generates $7 million that goes solely toward animal care and basic maintenance. Voters last approved a property tax increase for the zoo in 2008.

If county commissioners and then voters had approved the hike sought by the zoo, it would have increased the amount Hamilton County property owners pay for the zoo by almost $4 per $100,000 of property value. That would be a 43% increase in the zoo levy, raising it from $9.01 to $12.86 per $100,000, according to the zoo’s calculations.

It would have generated an additional $3 million a year toward animal care and maintenance. Now that the levy will remain the same, it will involve some “belt-tightening,” said Zoo Director Thane Maynard. Exactly what would get tightened, Maynard wouldn’t specify.

But the costs have risen with inflation, Maynard said.

“All those increases make it tough,” Maynard said. “We continue to work to keep the zoo affordable. It’s a No. 1 attraction in town and we work hard on it every day. So we’ll get past this and we’re glad to be on the ballot in November.”

The lack of an increase will mean the zoo won’t offer a year-round discount on zoo tickets and memberships for Hamilton County residents, one of the conditions the nine-member Hamilton County Tax Levy Review Committee requested of the zoo should the tax increase get approved.

Instead, the zoo will offer Hamilton County residents half-price admission from August 25 through August 27.

Why did the zoo want an increase?

The zoo’s costs for animal care have doubled since voters passed the last zoo tax hike, going from $6 million to $12 million in the past 15 years, according to the zoo’s financial reports.

Taxpayers have approved the zoo levy all but one year since it first went on the ballot in 1982. The only failure came in 1997 when the zoo asked to double the tax and threatened to move elephants and polar bears to Louisville. The zoo ended up moving two of the elephants to Louisville temporarily after the levy failed.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.