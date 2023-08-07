Here are start dates for when students go back to school in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is that time of year when students in the Greater Cincinnati area are getting ready to head back to school.

As students prepare to go back, FOX19 NOW put together a list of start dates for each school district by grade and last name.

Butler County

Edgewood City Schools: Aug. 17 (grades 6-12) Staggered Start A-M, Aug. 18 (Staggered Start 1-5 N-Z), Aug. 21 (First Day of Kindergarten Staggered Start A-M & Preschool AM only), and Aug. 22 (First Day of Kindergarten Staggered Start N-Z & Preschool PM only)

Fairfield City Schools: Aug. 10 (students with last names beginning with A-L), Aug. 11 (students with last names beginning with M-Z), Aug. 14 (All students in grades kindergarten through 12th).

Hamilton City Schools: Aug. 15 (all students)

Lakota Local Schools: Aug. 16 (phase-in day K-12, last names M-Z only), Aug. 17 (phase-in day K-12, last names A-L only. Exceptions should be communicated to your building principal)., Aug. 18 (grades 1-12, all students), Aug. 18, and Aug. 21 (kindergarten phase-in days with half of the class reporting each day)

Madison Local Schools: Aug. 17 (grades 6-12), Aug. 22 (preschool; kindergarten, last names A-L only; grades 1-5), Aug. 23 (kindergarten, last names M-Z only)

Middletown City Schools: Aug. 11 (grades 1-8, last names A-L only; freshman orientation), Aug. 12 (grades 1-8, last names A-L only; grades 10-12), Aug. 15 (grades 1-12; kindergarten, last names A-L only), Aug. 16 (kindergarten, last names M-Z only), Aug. 17 (kindergarten, all students)

Monroe Local Schools: Smart Start Aug. 15 (all students)

Ross Local Schools: Aug. 22 (all students). Smart start: Aug. 15

Talawanda City Schools: Aug. 16 (grades 2-12), Aug. 21 (kindergarten and first grade)

Boone County

Boone County Schools: Aug. 17 (all students), Aug. 23 (preschool)

Campbell County

Bellevue Independent Schools: Aug. 16

Campbell County Schools: Aug. 16

Dayton Independent Schools: Aug. 16 (all students)

Fort Thomas Independent Schools: Aug. 16 (all students)

Newport Independent Schools: Aug. 22 (all students)

Southgate Independent Schools: Aug. 17 (all students)

Clermont County

Batavia Local Schools: Sept. 5 (all students)

Bethel-Tate Local Schools: Aug. 16 (Freshman day), Aug. 17 (All students grades 9-12), Aug. 16 (6th graders only), Aug. 17 (7th and 8th graders with 6th graders already attending), Aug. 16 (3rd graders only), Aug. 16 (4th and 5th graders first day of school). Bick Primary: Aug. 16 (all students grades 1-2),

Clermont Northeastern Schools: Aug. 17

Felicity-Franklin Local Schools: Aug. 17 (all students)

Goshen Local Schools: Aug. 17 (first day for students)

Milford Exempted Village Schools: Aug. 15 (grades 1-12; kindergarten phase-in day, last names A-L), Aug. 16 (kindergarten phase-in day, last names M-Z), Aug. 17 (kindergarten, all students)

New Richmond Exempted Village Schools: Aug. 17 (grades K, 2, 4, 6, 9, and 10), Aug. 18 (preschool; grades 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 11, and 12), Aug. 21 (all students)

West Clermont Local Schools: Aug. 17 (grades 1-6,6, 9, and some kindergarten students), Aug. 18 (grades 1-12), Aug. 22 (all students)

Williamsburg Local Schools: Aug. 22 (Grades 1-12)

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Public Schools: Aug. 17 (all students). Preschool: Aug. 21

Deer Park Community City Schools: Aug. 16

Finneytown Local Schools: Aug. 22 (all students)

Forest Hills Local Schools: Aug. 17 (grades K-12, last names M-Z only), Aug. 18 (grades K-12, last names A-L only), Aug. 21 (all students)

Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: Aug. 23

Lockland City Schools: Aug. 16 (all students)

Loveland City Schools: Aug. 16 (last names A-L only), Aug. 17 (last names M-Z only)

Madeira City Schools: Aug. 16 (grades 1-12; kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 17 (kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 18 (kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 19 (kindergarten, all students), Aug. 22 (preschool phase-in day), Aug. 23 (preschool phase-in day), Aug. 24 (preschool, all students)

Mariemont City Schools: Aug. 22 (grades 1-12; kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 23 (kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 24 (kindergarten phase-in day)

Mount Healthy City Schools: Aug. 17 (all students)

North College Hill City Schools: Aug. 15 (all students)

Northwest Local Schools: Aug. 21 (Phase in grades: 1, 3, 5, 6, and 9), Aug. 22 (Phase-In Grades K, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12). HELC Student Phase in: 8/23– Last Names A-L 8/24– Last Names M-Z.

Norwood City Schools: Aug. 17 (grades 1-12; kindergarten phase-in day, last names A-M only), Aug. 17 (kindergarten phase-in day, last names N-Z only), Aug. 18 (preschool and kindergarten, all students)

Oak Hills Local Schools: Aug. 17

Princeton City Schools: Aug. 15 (grades 6, 9 and all new enrollees), Aug. 16 (All students except pre-kindergarten and kindergarten), Aug. 17 (preschool and kindergarten)

Reading City Schools: Aug. 17 (grades 7-12), Aug. 18 (grades 1-6), Aug. 21 (preschool and kindergarten)

Southwest Local Schools: Aug. 15 (all students)

St. Bernard- Elmwood Place City Schools: Aug. 14 (all students)

Sycamore Community Schools: Aug. 28 (preschool; grades 1-6, last names A-K only; grades 7, 9 and 12; new district students in grades 10-11), Aug. 29 (grades 1-6, last names L-Z only; grades 8-12), Aug. 30 (grades 1-12, all students; kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 31 (kindergarten phase-in day)

Three Rivers Local Schools: Aug. 16 (all students)

Winton Woods City Schools: Aug. 21 (all students)

Wyoming City Schools: Aug. 10 (grades 1-12; kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 11 (kindergarten phase-in day), Aug. 14 (kindergarten, all students)

Kenton County

Beechwood Independent Schools: Aug. 15

Covington Independent Schools: Aug. 28 (grades K-12), Sept. 5 (preschool)

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: Aug. 16 (all students)

Kenton County Schools: Aug. 16

Ludlow Independent Schools: Aug. 10 (students), Sept. 5 (preschool)

Warren County

Carlisle Local Schools: Aug. 16 (grades 1-12)

Franklin City Schools: Aug. 21 (grades 1-12; kindergarten phase-in day, last names A-M only), Aug. 22 (kindergarten phase-in day, last names N-Z only), Aug. 23 (kindergarten, all students)

Kings Local Schools: Aug. 17, Aug. 22 (kindergarten)

Lebanon City Schools: Aug. 16 (grades 7 and 9), Aug. 17 (grades 8, 10, 11 and 12), Aug. 18 (grades 1-6), Aug. 21 (preschool and kindergarten)

Little Miami Local Schools: Aug. 14 (grades 6-12), Aug. 17 (pre-K-5)

Mason City Schools: Aug. 17 (Group 1), Aug. 18 (Group 2), Aug 21 (all students)

Springboro City Schools: Aug. 15 (grades 1-12; kindergarten staggered start, last names A-M only), Aug. 16 (kindergarten staggered start, last names N-Z only), Aug. 17 (kindergarten, all students), Aug. 21 (preschool)

Wayne Local Schools: Aug. 15 (7-12 graders), Aug. 17 (6th graders), Aug. 18 (Kindergarten), Aug. 21 (Preschool)

