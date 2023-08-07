I-75 SB at Mitchell Avenue closed due to truck fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 south at Mitchell Avenue is shut down due to a semi-truck fire, Cincinnati Fire and EMS said.

The highway is shut down south of the Norwood Lateral, the Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted.

I-75 South is CLOSED 0.8 miles beyond Norwood Lateral (SR-562) (MM: 7.3), due to a semi fire. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8cagwu for updates. pic.twitter.com/4IKgsYJzi7 — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) August 7, 2023

We currently have SB I 75 CLOSED north of Mitchell while we assist @TheStBernard Fire department with a truck fire. Please use caution @ODOT_Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/A6EuAA1af4 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 7, 2023

The St. Bernard Fire Department is at the scene now.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once more information is available.

Interstate 75 southbound is completely shut down at Mitchell Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (OHGo)

