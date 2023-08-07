Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

I-75 SB at Mitchell Avenue closed due to truck fire

A semi truck is on fire, causing I-75 SB to shut down on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
A semi truck is on fire, causing I-75 SB to shut down on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.(OHGo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 south at Mitchell Avenue is shut down due to a semi-truck fire, Cincinnati Fire and EMS said.

The highway is shut down south of the Norwood Lateral, the Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted.

The St. Bernard Fire Department is at the scene now.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once more information is available.

Interstate 75 southbound is completely shut down at Mitchell Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Interstate 75 southbound is completely shut down at Mitchell Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.(OHGo)

