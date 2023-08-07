I-75 SB at Mitchell Avenue closed due to truck fire
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 75 south at Mitchell Avenue is shut down due to a semi-truck fire, Cincinnati Fire and EMS said.
The highway is shut down south of the Norwood Lateral, the Ohio Department of Transportation tweeted.
The St. Bernard Fire Department is at the scene now.
