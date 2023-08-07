Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 34-year-old pregnant woman is dead after a shooting happened in Avondale Saturday evening and police are still searching for the suspect.

Cincinnati police officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues. When they arrived, they found a crime scene but no victim.

Moments later, a woman was transported by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died after her arrival.

FOX19 NOW’s Tayler Davis spoke to a local activist and pastor about the recent shooting.

“There’s no safe place anymore. Churches are not safe, playgrounds are not safe,” Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church Pastor Peterson Mingo said.

Pastor Mingo is no stranger to speaking out about the violence plaguing neighbors across Cincinnati.

“We need to be able to step forward and do something about it. We need to be able to support the police and their efforts. We need to be able to build strong family relationships and we need to be able to go out and reclaim our neighborhoods,” He emphasized. “Those streets don’t belong to the drug peddlers, they don’t belong to the shooters, they belong to us and we have to make statements that we are not going to taking it from there.”

Mingo says the violence is what led him and others to start the United Football League years ago, which helps mentor kids at younger ages and keep them active and to find what they are passionate about.

“Somebody saw something [Saturday], and I’m pretty sure they did and are able to come out and tell somebody what happened because this happens too many times in our neighborhoods. It’s getting to the point where it’s redundant and it doesn’t even scare kids anymore.”

Police have not identified the victim nor stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

