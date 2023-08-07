Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Local transportation service gives students, parents tips on school bus safety

By Jordan Vilines
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Many children will be returning to school this month as their summer break ends, and many of them will be riding the bus to get there, including 36,000 Cincinnati Public School students.

Children face more dangers getting on and off the bus than they do being on the bus, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

To ensure everyone’s safety, local transportation service provider First Student is giving tips to students and parents to ensure everyone is safe when boarding and leaving the school bus.

Here are some of the school bus safety reminders:

  • Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before scheduled
  • Stay five feet away from the curb
  • Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before boarding
  • Face forward after finding a seat on the bus

It is crucial for drivers to pay attention, stop for buses, and comprehend the significance of school bus lights, as stated by the company.

When buses come to a stop or slow down, drivers need to remain alert to their surroundings, as many children wait near the edge of the road and may need to cross it to reach the bus.

Additionally, it’s recommended that parents have a conversation with their children about school bus safety.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Pregnant woman shot in Avondale
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Latest News

Local transportation service gives students, parents tips on school bus safety
Local transportation service gives students, parents tips on school bus safety
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Coroner identifies pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
A motorcyclist is in stable condition after a serious crash in West Chester Sunday night, a...
Motorcyclist ‘stable’ after serious crash in West Chester