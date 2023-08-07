Local transportation service gives students, parents tips on school bus safety

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Many children will be returning to school this month as their summer break ends, and many of them will be riding the bus to get there, including 36,000 Cincinnati Public School students.

Children face more dangers getting on and off the bus than they do being on the bus, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

To ensure everyone’s safety, local transportation service provider First Student is giving tips to students and parents to ensure everyone is safe when boarding and leaving the school bus.

Here are some of the school bus safety reminders:

Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes before scheduled

Stay five feet away from the curb

Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before boarding

Face forward after finding a seat on the bus

It is crucial for drivers to pay attention, stop for buses, and comprehend the significance of school bus lights, as stated by the company.

When buses come to a stop or slow down, drivers need to remain alert to their surroundings, as many children wait near the edge of the road and may need to cross it to reach the bus.

Additionally, it’s recommended that parents have a conversation with their children about school bus safety.

