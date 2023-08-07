Motorcyclist ‘stable’ after serious crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is in stable condition after a serious crash in West Chester Sunday night, a township spokeswoman says.

It was reported at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road, according to the township official, Barb Wilson.

“Motorcycle/vehicle crash at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road. Motorcycle driver transported with serious injuries. Intersection will be closed for a while. No further details at this time,” she wrote in a brief media advisory on WhatsApp.

Shortly after, she added: “The motorcycle driver’s condition is upgraded to stable.”

The intersection where this crash occurred is close to St. John the Evangelist Church off Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The church held its annual three-day festival with live music, games, food and beverage booths and multiple drawings over the weekend. It was scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Sunday.

FOX19 NOW has contacted a township spokeswoman for more information about the crash and will update this story once we hear back.

