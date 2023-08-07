Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Motorcyclist ‘stable’ after serious crash in West Chester

A motorcyclist is in stable condition after a serious crash in West Chester Sunday night, a...
A motorcyclist is in stable condition after a serious crash in West Chester Sunday night, a township spokeswoman says.(Provided/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is in stable condition after a serious crash in West Chester Sunday night, a township spokeswoman says.

It was reported at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road, according to the township official, Barb Wilson.

“Motorcycle/vehicle crash at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road. Motorcycle driver transported with serious injuries. Intersection will be closed for a while. No further details at this time,” she wrote in a brief media advisory on WhatsApp.

Shortly after, she added: “The motorcycle driver’s condition is upgraded to stable.”

The intersection where this crash occurred is close to St. John the Evangelist Church off Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

The church held its annual three-day festival with live music, games, food and beverage booths and multiple drawings over the weekend. It was scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Sunday.

FOX19 NOW has contacted a township spokeswoman for more information about the crash and will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Pregnant woman shot in Avondale
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Latest News

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
Brandon Claiborne
Suspect in brutal attack on Cincinnati officer returns to court
Retired Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Justin "Dustin" Malone goes on trial Monday in the 2022...
Trial starts Monday for former Highland County sergeant who accidentally killed suspect
First Alert Weather Day Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update