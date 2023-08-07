Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say

Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Pregnant woman shot in Avondale
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Latest News

A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide in midair in Southern California, officials say
Brandon Claiborne
Suspect in brutal attack on Cincinnati officer returns to court
Fire officials address the media after two helicopters collide while battling a fire in...
Helicopter collision: 'Thankful it wasn't worse,' officials say