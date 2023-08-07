Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

NKY bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, police say

Nick Timmons, 45, of Crescent Springs, was riding a bike when he collided with a vehicle in the...
Nick Timmons, 45, of Crescent Springs, was riding a bike when he collided with a vehicle in the 800 block of Dolwick Drive, Col. Rader said.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle Monday morning, according to Erlanger Police Chief Col. Kyle Rader.

Nick Timmons, 45, of Crescent Springs, was riding a bike when he collided with a vehicle in the 800 block of Dolwick Drive, Col. Rader said.

Erlanger police say officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:26 a.m.

Timmons was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Rader says the driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and remained at the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the collision, police ask them to contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-356-3191.

