Officials: Multiple train cars derail from railroad in Northern Kentucky

Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LATONIA, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are working to get several train cars back on the track after they derailed in Northern Kentucky Monday morning, according to Kenton County Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Steve Hensely.

About seven to eight cars carrying corn came off the rails in Latonia, Kentucky around 9:40 a.m., Hensley told FOX19 NOW. None of the cars overturned and were found upright on their wheels.

Currently, the Decoursey Railroad Crossing is closed and is scheduled for maintenance, Hensley explained. Prior to that, three other railroad crossings were impacted.

No one was injured and nothing spilled out of the train cars.

CSX crews are working to get the cars back on the track or remove them.

