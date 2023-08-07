Opening statements begin in trial for Highland Co. Sgt. accused of reckless homicide

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A jury was selected and opening statements began Monday in the trial of a former Highland County Sheriff’s sergeant.

Jonathan “Dustin” Malone is pleading not guilty to reckless homicide after the fatal accidental shooting that killed 58-year-old Richard Poulin.

The trial will determine whether or not Malone followed procedure when he approached Poulin last summer.

Malone’s Defense Attorney, Josh Engle told the jury that the death of Poulin was a tragic accident and that there is no evidence that Malone acted recklessly.

Court documents show that after running a stop sign on Ohio 62 on July 17, 2022, Poulin fled from Sgt. Malone and other deputies and led them on a 13-minute high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Highland County.

“I estimated his speed 65 to 70 miles an hour,” Sgt. Steven Alexander told the courtroom Monday.

The speed limit was 35 mph, he said.

State Prosecutor Christopher McKinney acknowledged that Richard Poulin should have stopped immediately.

”Let me be clear, Mr. Poulin is violating the law. He’s violating traffic laws and he’s failing to comply with an order of a police officer,” McKinney said.

Poulin eventually stopped when his pickup truck had three tires left that were down to their rims, Sgt. Alexander said. However, he did not exit the vehicle when ordered to.

”The evidence will show that he followed his training and his procedures and attempted to apprehend the suspect,” Malone’s attorney said.

Malone approached the driver’s side of the truck with a baton in his right hand and a gun in his left and smashed the window with the baton. That is when his weapon went off, court documents say.

Sgt. Alexander was right behind him when it happened.

“Sgt. Malone had told me that he had no idea what had happened - that he had not pulled the trigger,” he told the courtroom.

Court testimony revealed that the bullet went through Poulin’s shoulder, severed his carotid artery, and lodged in his jaw. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Malone should have held his gun in his dominant right hand.

Highland County Sheriff’s deputies train annually to use both hands during target practice but the non-dominant hand accuracy is minimal.

There is no sheriff’s office policy that requires deputies to carry their guns in the dominant hand.

On Tuesday, a defense expert is expected in police training is expected to testify.

In addition, Malone is also expected to take the stand in his own defense, his attorney said.

