Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a driver being shot in the face while driving.

Twenty-year-old Brayden Smith, of Demossville, Kentucky, is accused of shooting Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, police say a Villa Hills police officer was flagged down by someone at the Sunoco on Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs, claiming a person had just been shot.

Police said investigators determined Onishea was driving on Interstate 75 from Covington when their backseat passenger, Smith, fired a gun.

The vehicle stopped on the interstate, and Smith fled the scene, police explained.

Brayden Smith is facing charges assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges, according to Kenton County Police Department. (WXIX)

Another passenger in the vehicle drove it and Onishea to the Sunoco, where the officer was flagged down.

Onishea was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police added.

Smith was later taken into custody on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Kenton County Police Department.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

