Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say

Twenty-year-old Brayden Smith, of Demossville, Kentucky, is accused of shooting Skylar Onishea.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a driver being shot in the face while driving.

Twenty-year-old Brayden Smith, of Demossville, Kentucky, is accused of shooting Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, according to the Kenton County Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, police say a Villa Hills police officer was flagged down by someone at the Sunoco on Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs, claiming a person had just been shot.

Police said investigators determined Onishea was driving on Interstate 75 from Covington when their backseat passenger, Smith, fired a gun.

The vehicle stopped on the interstate, and Smith fled the scene, police explained.

Brayden Smith is facing charges assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon...
Brayden Smith is facing charges assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges, according to Kenton County Police Department.(WXIX)

Another passenger in the vehicle drove it and Onishea to the Sunoco, where the officer was flagged down.

Onishea was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police added.

Smith was later taken into custody on charges of assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Kenton County Police Department.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Latest News

All three Hamilton County commissioners voted Monday to instead put a zoo tax levy on the...
Hamilton County commissioners vote against zoo tax increase
Dan+Shay will be performing at the Voices of America county music festival this week in West...
Fans concerned after Voices of America duplicate wristbands sent out mistakenly
Nick Timmons, 45, of Crescent Springs, was riding a bike when he collided with a vehicle in the...
NKY bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle, police say
A semi truck is on fire, causing I-75 SB to shut down on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
I-75 SB at Mitchell Avenue closed due to truck fire