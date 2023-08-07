Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: Motorcyclist transported to hospital with serious injuries

The intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road will be closed until further notice after a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, West Chester police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The intersection of Cincinnati-Dayton Road and West Chester Road will be closed until further notice after a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, West Chester police said.

According to a spokesperson with West Chester police, a motorcyclist and a vehicle crashed at the intersection around 8:04 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

It is unknown how the crash occurred.

