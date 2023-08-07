Suspect in brutal attack on Cincinnati officer returns to court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of brutally assaulting and seriously hurting a veteran Cincinnati police officer is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Brandon Claiborne, 34, was indicted last week on one count of attempted murder and two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

He is set for arraignment at 10 a.m. Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. His next court date after Monday also is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

If convicted on all charges, Claiborne faces a maximum sentence of 22 years to nearly three decades in prison.

He is held at the Hamilton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

“The investigation determined Claiborne wanted to kill a white police officer,” the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release last week.

Officer Terry McGuffey, a 32-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack early July 23.

Initially, there was concern Officer McGuffey might lose vision in his right eye from the attack.

While that is longer a danger, his vision is not completely back and he still suffers from severe headaches, according to the latest update from the FOP president.

Officer McGuffey responded to a report of a person exposing themselves at Sawyer Point Park on E. Pete Rose Way along the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati.

The officer briefly spoke with Claiborne - and then Claiborne struck McGuffey in his face and wrestled him to the ground, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Claiborne grabbed Officer McGuffey’s Taser stun gun and baton and used them to repeatedly strike McGuffey. He also tried to gouge the officer’s eyes with his thumbs, Powers has said.

Claiborne was taken into custody once another officer responded.

“This vicious attack was nothing short of attempted murder of a police officer,” Powers said in her news release last week.

“Situations like this are the direct result of a growing anti-police movement that is dehumanizing law enforcement. It is a miracle Terry McGuffey survived and our thoughts are with him and his family. Enough is enough. We will do everything within the law to put this guy behind bars for as long as we can.”

