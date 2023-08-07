Teen to be tried as adult in deadly OTR 2022 shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The teenager accused of killing another teen in Over-the-Rhine nearly a year ago will be tried as an adult.

James Long, who was arrested when he was 14, was found to be emotionally and psychologically able to handle his case being transferred to adult court, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Long, now age 15, was arrested on a murder warrant four days after 15-year-old Shawn Lewis was shot on Sept. 16, 2022, on Orchard Street, the Cincinnati Police Department announced last year.

Lewis was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center after officers found him with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Lewis died, police said. He had turned 15 years old the day he died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Prosecutors say Long shot Lewis for “no reason at all” and then ran away.

Long’s attorney argued he’d been exposed to violence in the past and had a traumatic brain injury, so his case should stay in juvenile court.

Long will remain at the Hamilton County Youth Center on a $700,000 bond.

