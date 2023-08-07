Trial starts Monday for former Highland County sergeant who accidentally killed suspect

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The trial begins Monday for a former Highland County Sheriff’s sergeant charged in the accidental fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect.

Jonathan “Dustin” Malone was charged on March 23 with reckless homicide for the July 2022 death of Richard Poulin.

He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Malone, 44, faces up to three years in prison and will no longer be permitted to carry a gun.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Poulin led Hillsboro police, Sgt. Malone and deputies on a high-speed chase through the county late July 17 into early July 18, 2022.

Two other Highland County deputies deployed stop sticks near Westview motors in Hillsboro, according to county coroner’s records.

A Hillsboro police officer put another set out on North High Street.

The pickup truck struck both sets of stop sticks but continued to flee with both front tires flat, according to the coroner’s report.

The truck’s muffler was dragging and throwing sparks and debris.

The pursuit went to an area near 5760 U.S. 62 and Poulin’s truck stopped in front of Hillsboro Church of God in the double southbound lane.

Poulin did not get out of the vehicle, despite multiple commands by law enforcement to do so and at least one other deputy attempting to get him out, according to the coroner’s report.

The vehicle had illegally tinted windows, preventing deputies from being able to determine whether Poulin was armed with a gun or other type of weapon in addition to the pickup truck.

The truck was trying to drive away again just before Malone’s gun went off, according to the sheriff’s incident report.

Malone’s gun accidentally went off as he ordered Poulin out of the truck, according to his attorney, Josh Engel of Mason.

Malone had his service weapon in one hand and a baton in the other and used a baton to shatter the pickup truck’s window and that’s when his gun went off, Engel has said.

Malone was put on paid leave immediately following the incident.

The Highland County sheriff requested the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation take the case. The Highland County prosecutor requested a special prosecutor from the AG’s office.

Malone planned to enter a plea deal with the state earlier this year.

He planned to waive his right to be indicted by a grand jury and enter a plea of no contest to a “Bill of Information” instead that charged him with reckless homicide in exchange for no jail time but the plea deal fell through at the last minute in late March.

Malone continued to waive his right to be indicted by a grand jury and was still charged in the bill of information with reckless homicide.

The following day, the Highland County sheriff notified Malone in writing his status would change from paid to unpaid.

Then, Malone and his attorney learned Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Beery determined in February that Poulin’s death was suicide - and implied it was suicide by cop.

Malone retired from the department and began working for a package delivery service to support his family.

He has not publicly spoken about the incident outside of entering his not-guilty plea in court.

FOX19 NOW obtained a copy of Poulin’s death certificate and it raised several questions about the case.

Dr. Beery told FOX19 NOW that he is surprised the state is still charging Malone with reckless homicide when his coroner’s report implies suicide by cop.

“The deceased had a long string of behavior which showed he wanted to die,” the coroner said.

Poulin also was nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit, according to his death paperwork.

Beery says he made sure the special prosecutor and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were aware of his findings before and after he made the ruling.

Malone’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case based on the coroner’s findings. He also alleges Poulin foretold his own death to his ex-wife.

However, the motion was denied and the judge indicated he may prohibit that theory from being introduced as evidence at the trial.

After, Poulin’s wife contacted FOX19 NOW and insisted she never told the coroner’s investigator when he contacted her early July 18, 2022, that her ex-husband wanted to die suicide by cop. There is no recording of the interview.

The truck he drove that night was registered to her. He did not have a valid driver’s license in Ohio, according to state records, only a state-issued ID card.

His ex-wife said she allowed him to register the truck in her name because he paid both of their car insurance policies. She claimed she did not know he didn’t have a license.

Malone first joined the Highland County Sheriff’s Office in 1998.

He was promoted to road patrol sergeant last year and has multiple commendations in his personnel file.

Among the many commendations and awards is one from Sheriff Donald Barrera praising him for “taking the initiative” to secure body cameras for the department.

“This officer researched and secured the equipment, learned the computer program, worked to update the policies and procedures to a level approved by the Ohio Collaborative Board, and has accepted the responsibility of the reporting necessary for their use,” the sheriff wrote in a 2017 letter.

“It is a great honor to thank Deputy Dustin Malone for taking this initiative, and to present him with this well-deserved award.”

Yet when Malone accidentally shot Poulin no one from the sheriff’s office wore body cameras to show the minutes leading up to it.

Only Ohio State Highway Patrol cameras captured the chase itself.

The sheriff confirmed earlier this year to FOX19 NOW that he gave Malone a direct order to stop wearing a body camera while on duty in 2020.

Sheriff Barrera said he issued that order verbally to Malone based on legal advice from the county’s insurance carrier.

The county’s insurance that pays to defend employees, the county and its agencies including the sheriff’s office from lawsuits is called County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).

Malone, as it turned out, was the only deputy who wore a body camera on duty, the sheriff said.

That’s because the sheriff never made it a mandatory requirement.

The sheriff’s policy for body cameras was adopted in November 2017.

It says “Officers assigned BWC’s shall activate the BWC to record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties” and “Officers who are assigned BWC equipment must use the equipment unless otherwise authorized by the Sheriff or Chief Deputy.”

However, it also states “BWC’s are assigned at the discretion of the Sheriff and are used on a voluntary basis at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, unless otherwise directed by the sheriff.”

So the county’s insurance carrier felt that just one deputy - Malone - wearing a body camera - was a liability risk.

“CORSA’s attorney advised us ‘All of none,’” the sheriff told FOX19 NOW.

