Trial starts Monday for Highland Co. officer accused in accidental fatal shooting

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trial for a former Highland County Sheriff’s sergeant charged in the accidental fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect begins Monday.

Jonathan “Dustin” Malone is charged with reckless homicide for the July 2022 death of Richard Poulin.

Court documents say Poulin was a suspect in a high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Highland County. Sgt. Malone and several deputies chased after Poulin, using two sets of stop sticks at different locations.

The suspect finally decided to stop his pickup truck, but did not get out of his vehicle even though officers say they commanded him to.

According to Malone’s attorney, the former sergeant’s gun accidentally went off as he ordered Poulin out of the truck.

He says Malone had his gun in one hand and a baton in the other and used a baton to shatter the pickup truck’s window, and that is when the gun went off.

Earlier this year, Malone planned to enter a plea of no contest to a reckless homicide charge, but the plea deal fell through at the last minute.

FOX19 NOW later obtained a copy of Poulin’s death certificate.

According to Highland County Coroner Jeffrey Beery, Poulin’s death was listed as a suicide by gunshot wound on the coroner’s sheet, even though Malone is being accused of pulling the trigger.

Beery told FOX19 NOW that he is surprised the state is still charging Malone with reckless homicide when his coroner’s report implies suicide by cop.

“The deceased had a long string of behavior which showed he wanted to die,” the coroner said.

Based on the report, Poulin was nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Beery says he made sure the special prosecutor and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were aware of his findings before and after he made the ruling.

Malone’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case based on the coroner’s findings. He also alleges Poulin foretold his own death to his ex-wife. However, the motion was denied.

If convicted, Malone faces up to three years in prison and will no longer be permitted to carry a gun.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

