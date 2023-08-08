Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 people hospitalized after serious crash in Westwood, police say

A crash occurred in Westwood Tuesday morning.
A crash occurred in Westwood Tuesday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously injured following a crash in Westwood Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Crews were called to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m., Cunningham said.

A 23-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Queen City Avenue when he went left of center and hit a 61-year-old man driving eastbound in a Ford van, Cincinnati police explained.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries as a result and were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Cunningham says the 23-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.

Police ask for witnesses to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

