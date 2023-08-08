2 people hospitalized after serious crash in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are seriously injured following a crash in Westwood Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.
Crews were called to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m., Cunningham said.
A 23-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Queen City Avenue when he went left of center and hit a 61-year-old man driving eastbound in a Ford van, Cincinnati police explained.
Both drivers sustained serious injuries as a result and were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.
Cunningham says the 23-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.
Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.
Police ask for witnesses to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.