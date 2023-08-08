3 injured in Westwood crash, lieutenant says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people are hurt following a crash in Westwood Tuesday, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Crews were called to Queen City Avenue and Erlene Drive around 9 a.m.

One person has serious injuries, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, Cunningham said.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved nor how the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

