Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

3 injured in Westwood crash, lieutenant says

A crash occurred in Westwood Tuesday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people are hurt following a crash in Westwood Tuesday, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Crews were called to Queen City Avenue and Erlene Drive around 9 a.m.

One person has serious injuries, and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, Cunningham said.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved nor how the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

