Arrest made in shooting that killed father of 5 in West End

A man was shot in the 400 block of Findlay Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a July homicide.

Dacari Isham, 18, was arrested Tuesday for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 p.m. on July 11 in the 400 block of Findlay Street, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim in the shooting, identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, was 41-year-old Brandon Miller.

Miller was found shot inside a vehicle and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police explained previously.

Miller’s family members say he was running an errand for his mother, who has cancer, when he was shot to death.

The family says he was a father of five.

