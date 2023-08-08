Burrow not a top 5 player? NFL players think 2 QBs better than Bengals’ star

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL players don’t think Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a top-five player in the league.

Burrow was voted by his peers as the sixth-best player as part of the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023.

Ahead of each season, NFL players are polled on who they think the best players in the league are.

The Bengals star was voted as the 21st-best player ahead of the 2022 season.

While Burrow did jump into the top 10 for 2023, Bengals fans are probably shaking their head in disagreement with their quarterback not even cracking the top five.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was voted as the third-best player while reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes was voted No. 1.

"You can talk stuff to Joe all day. He'll laugh it off, give you the smirk, and then dime you up."@JoeyB has entered the top 10 of the countdown 📈



