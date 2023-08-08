Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Burrow not a top 5 player? NFL players think 2 QBs better than Bengals’ star

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL players don’t think Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a top-five player in the league.

Burrow was voted by his peers as the sixth-best player as part of the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023.

Ahead of each season, NFL players are polled on who they think the best players in the league are.

The Bengals star was voted as the 21st-best player ahead of the 2022 season.

While Burrow did jump into the top 10 for 2023, Bengals fans are probably shaking their head in disagreement with their quarterback not even cracking the top five.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was voted as the third-best player while reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes was voted No. 1.

