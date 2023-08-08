Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show

Channing Tatum and his daughter were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans at Taylor Swift’s concert. (Source: @thaatgirlcarlie/POP NATION/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other concertgoers at Taylor Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A video shared by TikTok user @thaatgirlcarlie shows the “Magic Mike” star, 43, at the concert with Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two appear to have fistfuls of friendship bracelets ready for trading with other fans.

The text over the video reads, “Look who I traded bracelets with,” and the video’s caption notes how “sweet” Tatum and his daughter were, calling Tatum a “literal angel.”

Tatum is also seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me,” a play on Swift’s hit single “Anti-Hero,” in which the lyrics say, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Swifties have been exchanging friendship bracelets inspired by the lyrics of the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” from Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.” The song includes the lyrics, “So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid / You’re on your own, kid / Yeah, you can face this.”

Swift plays six back-to-back sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – which holds 70,000 people – from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9. Tatum is among dozens of celebrities spotted at the shows, including Paula Abdul, Vince Vaughn, Gayle King, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and even Mark Zuckerberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

One person was stabbed in Covington Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, according to Covington police.
Police: 1 hospitalized in Covington stabbing
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
Storm-damaged eastern US communities clear downed trees and race to restore power
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, a router and internet switch are displayed in East...
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools