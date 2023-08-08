Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati Public Schools updates code of conduct

The updated code of conduct for CPS emphasizes positive behavioral interventions and support...
The updated code of conduct for CPS emphasizes positive behavioral interventions and support systems(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is updating the code of conduct for students heading into the new school year.

The updated code of conduct for CPS emphasizes positive behavioral interventions and support systems focusing on three main areas.

  • Clarifying and emphasizing the role of restorative practices when responding to discipline infractions. According to the district, a restorative response such as contacting a parent, revoking privileges, or a student conference should always be used even if the student is receiving another disciplinary action.
  • The district is updating the definitions of high-incident infractions like disorderly conduct & physical assault in order to create more clarity for students.
  • The updated code of conduct establishes minimum expectations for attendance at the Promise Center. According to the district, the Promise Center is an alternative to out-of-school suspension that provides additional academic, therapeutic and behavioral instruction. This means attendance will be monitored and students who are assigned for 20 or more days at a time will fulfill 70% of their days at the Promise Center before returning to school.

The goal is to implement this updated code of conduct by the start of the school year on Aug. 17, but the Board of Education must approve it first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9:15 a.m. where they found the male victim...
Investigation underway after report of man shot in the head, police say
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India.
Reds player Jonathan India gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Burrow not a top 5 player? NFL players think 2 QBs better than Bengals’ star
A racial slur posted on the Facebook page of Newport Youth Football Program has led to a...
Employee fired after racial slur posted on NKY youth football team Facebook page
A motorcyclist is stable after a serious crash in West Chester Sunday night, a township...
Motorcyclist ‘stable’ after serious crash in West Chester
Boone County Fair setup underway
Boone County Fair setup underway