Cincinnati Public Schools updates code of conduct

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is updating the code of conduct for students heading into the new school year.

The updated code of conduct for CPS emphasizes positive behavioral interventions and support systems focusing on three main areas.

Clarifying and emphasizing the role of restorative practices when responding to discipline infractions. According to the district, a restorative response such as contacting a parent, revoking privileges, or a student conference should always be used even if the student is receiving another disciplinary action.

The district is updating the definitions of high-incident infractions like disorderly conduct & physical assault in order to create more clarity for students.

The updated code of conduct establishes minimum expectations for attendance at the Promise Center. According to the district, the Promise Center is an alternative to out-of-school suspension that provides additional academic, therapeutic and behavioral instruction. This means attendance will be monitored and students who are assigned for 20 or more days at a time will fulfill 70% of their days at the Promise Center before returning to school.

The goal is to implement this updated code of conduct by the start of the school year on Aug. 17, but the Board of Education must approve it first.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.