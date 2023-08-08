Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Couples left scrambling after American Commodore Tuxedo stores close across Ohio

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Couples across Ohio are scrambling to make last-minute arrangements after a tuxedo store chain seems to have suddenly closed multiple locations across the state without any warning.

All of the American Commodore Tuxedos locations 19 News visited Monday were dark, well before closing time.

The Cuyahoga Falls shop had a sign posted on the front door that read “Due to unforeseen circumstances all American Commodore Tuxedo locations will be closed Sunday, 08/06/23.”

19 News tried calling all the locations in our area and they all went straight to voicemail.

“I was livid and fuming,” said bride-to-be, Kayla Parsons. “My blood was boiling.”

Kayla Parsons and Dylan Grissom had already put a down payment on Grissom’s tuxedo and created accounts for the rest of his groomsmen at the American Commodore Tuxedo at Belden Village Mall.

“We got like the arm measurements, the leg measurements, the waist and all that, got fitted,” said Grissom.

“The process was pretty smooth,” said Parsons.

So, they were shocked when they heard the store suddenly closed.

“I didn’t know how to react,” said Grissom. “I was upset, mad because we set up the account. We had everything set up and paid and we got the news that all of the sudden they just closed down without any notice or nothing.”

The couple has a friend who works at the Belden Village location. She sent them a message Monday saying the company closed all the stores across the country and that she has no job as of Monday.

“They should’ve at least given the workers more of a heads up too cause that’s not fair to them,” said Parsons.

The couple is out $100 and now has to find a new place to get tuxedos, but thankfully they have some time.

19 News spoke with another couple in Lordstown who told me they’re out $3,900 and their wedding is in just 12 days.

Thankfully, they were able to find replacements at Men’s Warehouse in Niles and the store even gave them a discount, but still, they’re hoping they can get their money back and other couples are still scrambling to find a new tux in time.

“My hearts actually broken for them,” said Parsons. “I saw there was a girl, she spent like 4,000, thousands of dollars for her bridal party and she was just out that money.”

“And her wedding was next weekend and just all of the sudden no announcement or anything just canceled, and I don’t know if they got their tuxedos or not but I really hope that they did,” said Grissom.

The couple said they didn’t get any text message, email, or phone call notifying them about the closure.

19 News reached out to several of the local stores and American Commodore’s corporate office, but so far, we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Retired Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan "Dustin" Malone
Trial underway for former Highland County sheriff’s sergeant charged in suspect’s death
Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence
Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence
The updated code of conduct for CPS emphasizes positive behavioral interventions and support...
Cincinnati Public Schools updates code of conduct
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the line in the fourth quarter of...
Burrow not a top 5 player? NFL players think 2 QBs better than Bengals’ star