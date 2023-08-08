Couples left scrambling after American Commodore Tuxedo stores close across Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Couples across Ohio are scrambling to make last-minute arrangements after a tuxedo store chain seems to have suddenly closed multiple locations across the state without any warning.

All of the American Commodore Tuxedos locations 19 News visited Monday were dark, well before closing time.

The Cuyahoga Falls shop had a sign posted on the front door that read “Due to unforeseen circumstances all American Commodore Tuxedo locations will be closed Sunday, 08/06/23.”

19 News tried calling all the locations in our area and they all went straight to voicemail.

“I was livid and fuming,” said bride-to-be, Kayla Parsons. “My blood was boiling.”

Kayla Parsons and Dylan Grissom had already put a down payment on Grissom’s tuxedo and created accounts for the rest of his groomsmen at the American Commodore Tuxedo at Belden Village Mall.

“We got like the arm measurements, the leg measurements, the waist and all that, got fitted,” said Grissom.

“The process was pretty smooth,” said Parsons.

So, they were shocked when they heard the store suddenly closed.

“I didn’t know how to react,” said Grissom. “I was upset, mad because we set up the account. We had everything set up and paid and we got the news that all of the sudden they just closed down without any notice or nothing.”

The couple has a friend who works at the Belden Village location. She sent them a message Monday saying the company closed all the stores across the country and that she has no job as of Monday.

“They should’ve at least given the workers more of a heads up too cause that’s not fair to them,” said Parsons.

The couple is out $100 and now has to find a new place to get tuxedos, but thankfully they have some time.

19 News spoke with another couple in Lordstown who told me they’re out $3,900 and their wedding is in just 12 days.

Thankfully, they were able to find replacements at Men’s Warehouse in Niles and the store even gave them a discount, but still, they’re hoping they can get their money back and other couples are still scrambling to find a new tux in time.

“My hearts actually broken for them,” said Parsons. “I saw there was a girl, she spent like 4,000, thousands of dollars for her bridal party and she was just out that money.”

“And her wedding was next weekend and just all of the sudden no announcement or anything just canceled, and I don’t know if they got their tuxedos or not but I really hope that they did,” said Grissom.

The couple said they didn’t get any text message, email, or phone call notifying them about the closure.

19 News reached out to several of the local stores and American Commodore’s corporate office, but so far, we have not heard back.

