Day 2: Former Highland Co. Deputy on trial for reckless homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The former Highland County Sheriff’s deputy charged with reckless homicide took the stand in his own defense during his trial on Tuesday.

While on the stand, Jonathan “Dustin” Malone emphatically stated that he followed his train and procedure when he approached the pickup truck that was driver by 58-year-old Richard Poulin last summer.

State prosecutors say the former sergeant was reckless in his approach as he held his gun in his non-dominant hand and his baton in the other.

Malone is being accused of improperly using his firearm while commanding Poulin out of his truck in July 2022.

Court documents say that Poulin led several deputies, including Malone, on a high-speed chase through Highland County and Hillsboro.

”'Why is this guy running? What has he done? What has he done so bad that he can’t just stop and let me right him a citation or put him in handcuffs and take him to jail?’” Malone said in court.

Poulin eventually stopped the truck after a 13-minute chase.

Malone began to approach the vehicle, smashing a window with his baton.

”Mr. Poulin began reaching forward toward the floorboards - the dash area. He just started reaching forward at that moment. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy’s going for a gun,’” he told the courtroom.

The prosecution argued that Malone should not have had two police weapons in his hands.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Agent Kevin Wagner asked Malone if he has ever trained to use a baton simultaneously with a gun.

“You don’t ever want to have two tools in your hands at the same time for fear of intending to use one but accidentally using the other,” he explained to the courtroom.

When deputies were unable to get Poulin out of the truck on the passenger side, Malone said he ran to the driver’s side and used his baton to break that window.

“I pulled out and went in for a second strike and I remember hearing glass shatter and then a pop,” Malone said.

During prior testimony, a witness said Malone told him he did not pull the trigger.

But firearms expert Matt White said he didn’t see any sign internally that the gun would discharge on its own.

“I examined those areas,” White said. “Again, there was no visible damage.”

Malone says he thinks about the death of Poulin every day.

”There has not been a day since then that I had not thought about this incident. I was actually in counseling for about three months and I’m still dealing with it,” he said.

